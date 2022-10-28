Huntsville Havoc home opener at Von Braun Center Friday night

The Huntsville Havoc's home opener is Friday night at the Von Braun Center.
Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m., but the fun starts well before that.
"We're going to have a block party. There will be a car out front that - if you have some aggression for whatever reason - you can get a sledgehammer and slam on it for charity," Voice of the Havoc Clay Coleman said.
There will be plenty to do at the block party.
"Axe throwing will be out front, the players will walk out on a red carpet, this year we have a laser light show that will come down on the ice," Coleman said.
The Havoc have played two games already this season on the road and won both. Friday night, the team will try to make their record 3-0, while impressing the home crowd.
"It's just continually increased more and more over the years," Coleman said.
Tickets are still available, but Coleman expects every seat to be filled by the start of the game.
A reminder, the VBC is now a cash-free venue. Read more HERE.