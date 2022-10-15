 Skip to main content
Huntsville gym that caters to children with special needs holds grand opening

  • Updated
The Huntsville area has a new gym for kids, as We Rock The Spectrum opened on Saturday.

Known as a gym that is focused on helping children with Autism and other special needs, the chain met with the Huntsville public for the first time. 

Arts and craft area for children to draw

The gym has an arts and craft area where kids can show off their artistic abilities.

Kids are able to play with equipment which is made to help them grow in numerous ways, including with motor and sensory skills. 

There is a trampoline, an arts and craft area and numerous play structures for kids to play with. 

Melissa Shavers, who has two children with special needs, said the gym is a welcome addition to the Huntsville area. 

"So having two special needs children, there aren't a lot of resources," said Shavers. "There's a couple of resources, but this is just such a great resource for the community."

The gym is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

