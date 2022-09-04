Huntsville group promoting hope, help during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with Sunday marking the start of Suicide Prevention Week.
Both events aim to provide information and raise awareness on one of the more challenging public health issues in our country.
"Individuals have a greater awareness that there are resources," said Ricky Browning, who is the organizer of Healing Steps Labyrinth in south Huntsville.
It's a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people heal.
"Suicide is not an issue that we find is just isolated to specific demographic. It’s not isolated to a specific group. There are some age groups that are higher than others," said Browning.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the state.
Browning says he believes social media can make people feel isolated, too.
"There's this idea specifically on social media that your life is supposed to look a certain way that you’re supposed to have it certain milestones be a certain status or popularity level and so isolation tends to be a challenge for those young people," he said.
Browning says feeling isolated can lead to a person not knowing where to turn for help.
"You’re trapped in the box of your own circumstances, and you can see all of the things that are outside of that box - the resources, the support, the love, and the encouragement of those who are closest to you and actually what really matters in life," he said.
Browning says he wants people to know that there's a multitude of resources available.
"We have Wellstone, Pinnacle, Integrative Behavioral Health and then we also have the emergency room which is a place to go when you don’t really have time to look for resources," said Browning.
The suicide prevention hotline 988 is also another resource.
This Saturday, there will be a suicide awareness and remembrance candlelight vigil at the Healing Steps Labyrinth from 6-8 p.m., for anyone who has been affected by suicide.
The address is 8020 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville.