 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Pockets of very heavy rainfall occurred on Sunday into Sunday
night. Additional locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur
through early this evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to
additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding
issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Huntsville group promoting hope, help during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0
States prepare for summer launch of new 988 suicide prevention number

This summer, every state will be rolling out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to call for mental health crises -- similar to how people can call 911 for medical emergencies.

 Boy Anupong/Moment RF/Getty Images

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with Sunday marking the start of Suicide Prevention Week.

Both events aim to provide information and raise awareness on one of the more challenging public health issues in our country.

"Individuals have a greater awareness that there are resources," said Ricky Browning, who is the organizer of Healing Steps Labyrinth in south Huntsville.

It's a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people heal.

"Suicide is not an issue that we find is just isolated to specific demographic. It’s not isolated to a specific group. There are some age groups that are higher than others," said Browning.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the state.

Browning says he believes social media can make people feel isolated, too.

"There's this idea specifically on social media that your life is supposed to look a certain way that you’re supposed to have it certain milestones be a certain status or popularity level and so isolation tends to be a challenge for those young people," he said.

Browning says feeling isolated can lead to a person not knowing where to turn for help.

"You’re trapped in the box of your own circumstances, and you can see all of the things that are outside of that box - the resources, the support, the love, and the encouragement of those who are closest to you and actually what really matters in life," he said.

Browning says he wants people to know that there's a multitude of resources available.

"We have Wellstone, Pinnacle, Integrative Behavioral Health and then we also have the emergency room which is a place to go when you don’t really have time to look for resources," said Browning.

The suicide prevention hotline 988 is also another resource.

This Saturday, there will be a suicide awareness and remembrance candlelight vigil at the Healing Steps Labyrinth from 6-8 p.m., for anyone who has been affected by suicide.

The address is 8020 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you