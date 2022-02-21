 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Huntsville gas prices rise again; up almost $1 per gallon in a year

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas tank

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.

The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 28.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $3.09 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.49 per gallon.

"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we're also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine."

See more from GasBuddy HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you