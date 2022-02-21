Huntsville gas prices rise again; up almost $1 per gallon in a year

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville.
The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 28.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the cheapest gas price in Huntsville on Monday was $3.09 per gallon, with the most expensive at $3.49 per gallon.
"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we're also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine."
See more from GasBuddy HERE.