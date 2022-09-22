Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges

Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
Theophylis Rayvon "OPI" Pride, 33, of Huntsville, is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. The incident happened in July 2021 in Madison County, according to release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Azarious Taron Williams, 25, and Darien Avante Arnold, 22, both of Florence, are each charged with six total counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. The charges stem from incidents involving methamphetamine and a substance containing fentanyl between November 2020 and June 2022 in Lauderdale County, the release said.
JT Toombs III, 37, of Alexander City and Demarcus Leon Hill, 40, of Hoover, have also been indicted on two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. The incident happened in August 2021 in Talladega County, according to the release.
The cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police Department, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and Franklin County Sheriff's Office.