Huntsville flight diverted after woman refuses to wear mask

A passenger’s refusal to wear a mask and behavior with flight attendants caused a Sunday flight from Huntsville to Denver to make an unplanned stop in Kansas.
A 33-year-old female passenger caused a disturbance on the SkyWest Airlines flight, leading to the diversion to the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.
“It was reported to us that she refused to wear a mask and was using profanity toward the flight attendants,” said Chief Roger Xanders Jr. of the Wichita Airport Authority, Airport Police and Fire.
Xanders said the woman, whose identity has not been released, left the plane without incident. The plane then resumed its flight to Denver.
The Transportation Security Agency and FBI were notified about the incident, Xanders said.
The TSA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently require the wearing of masks on airplanes due to Covid-19. That mandate is scheduled to expire April 18.