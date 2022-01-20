Huntsville Fire & Rescue struggles to hire new recruits

Huntsville Fire & Rescue is going through their most aggressive recruiting effort in years.
Thursday afternoon, they held an interactive recruiting event to give candidates insight into what the job really entails.
The event is part of a big recruiting push, as the department does everything they can to find candidates during this difficult hiring period.
"We need people to come to work with us, we need good solid people to come and work with us," says fire chief Mac McFarlen.
He could be seen talking to potential candidates as current firefighters demonstrate the training they will need for the job.
"We opened it up for the public for anyone that thinks they want to be a firefighter to come out and see what we actually do," says McFarlen.
Seeing the action first-hand has some recruits ready to gear up themselves.
"It gets me excited, I enjoy that type of stuff. I love heights, I love repelling, I love kayaking and all that type of stuff. So doing those type of rescues is something I'm really interested in," says potential candidate Cory Lange.
Building interest in candidates is key for the fire department's lead recruiter.
"I think it's the lack of people knowing what we have to offer, all the advancement opportunities we have, and just the fun we have as a team," says lead recruiter Cory Green.
He says this is the most aggressive recruitment effort he's pushed in years.
"We're having a hard time getting people to apply right now. So we're trying to figure out why and fix those reasons," says Green.
The pandemic is one of those reasons, since Green is not meeting as many candidates in-person. He is hoping interactive recruiting events will give candidates a chance to see what life at the station is really like, and encourage more to apply.
"I don't know if we reached the type of people that just don't want to work, but Huntsville is growing tremendously and we need more firefighters to cover more areas to protect more lives and protect more property," says Green.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue currently has about 450 employees, and they are hoping to hire 20 to 30 more. They will host one more recruiting event next Saturday. It will be an interactive tour of the city's new public safety training complex.
If you're interested in applying, visit their website here.