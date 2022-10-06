Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire on Holiday Drive

Huntsville Fire & Rescue had multiple units on the scene of a structure fire Thursday night in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive.
The public was asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
