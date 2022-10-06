 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire on Holiday Drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Fire & Rescue at scene of Holiday Drive fire
By Nicole Zedeck

Huntsville Fire & Rescue had multiple units on the scene of a structure fire Thursday night in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive. 

The public was asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you