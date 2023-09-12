Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to structure fire on Rime Village Drive

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says there is structure fire at 6216 Rime Village Drive.
The fire department has multiple units on the scene.
Please avoid the area at this time.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue says there is structure fire at 6216 Rime Village Drive.
The fire department has multiple units on the scene.
Please avoid the area at this time.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com