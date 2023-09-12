 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to structure fire on Rime Village Drive

  • Updated
  • 0

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says there is structure fire at 6216 Rime Village Drive.

The fire department has multiple units on the scene.

Please avoid the area at this time. 

FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you