Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to structure fire on Penny Street in Huntsville

  • Updated
4221 Penny St. Fire

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at 4221 Penny St. SW in Huntsville.

Please avoid this area.

