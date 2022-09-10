Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Police Department, HEMSI to host 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony

Huntsville Fire & Rescue, along with the Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI, will host a 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony on Sunday morning.
It's being held at Fire Station #1 on 2110 Clinton Avenue West.
The event will commemorate those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
It's scheduled to begin promptly at 7:46 a.m.
“More than 20 years later, our first responder community continues to feel the impacts of 9/11 in Huntsville,” said HFR Chief Howard “Mac” McFarlen. “We mourn those who lost their lives as well as the first responders who bravely made the ultimate sacrifice to help others.”
During the ceremony, all emergency vehicles will turn on lights, sirens and air horns for 30 seconds, followed by a flag lowering to half-staff and the Pledge of Allegiance.
City officials say all Huntsville fire stations will participate at their respective stations. Citizens are welcome to attend at a local fire station.