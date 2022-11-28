Huntsville Fire & Rescue investigating house fire on Greenhill Drive

UPDATE:
Huntsville Fire & Rescue say no one was hurt in the fire.
Fire officials say it appears to have started in the garage, but they're still working to determine what caused it.
About 18 firefighters responded to the scene.
PREVIOUS:
Four fire trucks are on the scene of a house fire in Huntsville.
According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, no one is believed to be in the home, but animals may be trapped.
It asks the public to avoid the area near the 2400 block of Greenhill Drive as crews work to clear the scene.
