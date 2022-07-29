Huntsville Fire & Rescue, city mourning cadet who died Thursday after training exercise

A Huntsville Fire & Rescue cadet died Thursday after completing a training exercise.
Bryant McGowan, 31, died at Huntsville Hospital after city officials said he “became medically distressed.”
He was treated by the on-site paramedic and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
McGowan was hired in March.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to a city news release.
In the release, Mayor Tommy Battle asks the community to pray for McGowan’s family, friends and colleagues.
“We are thinking of Bryant’s loved ones during this difficult time,” he said.
“Bryant was a promising cadet who had a great career ahead of him as a firefighter with Huntsville Fire & Rescue. We are grieving the loss of one of our team members and know he will be missed by many.”
Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chief Howard “Mac” McFarlen said the department is in touch with McGowan’s family and will provide peer support to employees.
“Our department is devastated to lose one of its own,” he said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure our employees get the support they need. Our thoughts are with Bryant’s wife and family.”
The incident is under investigation.