Huntsville Fire & Rescue battling apartment fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire

Huntsville Fire & Rescue rushed to the scene of a structure fire at Patton Road Apartments on Foster Avenue Wednesday night. An apartment fire started around 9:45 p.m. Officials confirmed that one unit is seriously damaged, and other units have smoke damage. One family has been displaced. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than five minutes.  Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

