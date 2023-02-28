 Skip to main content
Huntsville Fire & Rescue at scene of structure fire on Stevens Drive

By Brittany Harry

Huntsville Fire & Rescue reports multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of Stevens Drive.

The public is asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

