Huntsville Fire & Rescue at scene of structure fire on Stevens Drive

Huntsville Fire & Rescue reports multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of Stevens Drive.
The public is asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue reports multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of Stevens Drive.
The public is asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com