Huntsville Fire & Rescue adds 19 new positions despite continued struggle to fill current openings

More firefighters could be coming to Huntsville, as the city council approved 19 new fire and rescue positions for the upcoming fiscal year.
Adding new positions gives the fire department a chance to get people prepared and trained. From the time a position is posted to when someone is actually hired takes about six months, with many written and physical tests involved.
A new position added for the first time this year will specifically focus on IT support. The department hasn't had a designated IT position in the past, but as they become more reliant on technology when responding to calls, the chief said this new position is vital.
"We really need the addition, because so much stuff we do now is on the computer. Everything from a lot of our training classes, we just changed the software to a new software that allows us to put our pre-fire plans, all of our hydro checks, all in one software. Same thing with our alarms. So we've got to have more IT support," said Chief Mac McFarlen.
He said the 19 new positions are crucial in continuing to provide the best first response time as the city keeps growing.
"We're trying our best to stay in front of the services that we need to provide to this community," said McFarlen.
But he is worried with how the department will fill the positions, as they already have roughly 35 current openings to fill.
"I've got more positions than I've got candidates," said McFarlen.
He said 10 years ago, the department would receive thousands of applicants. This past year, they barely received 100.
It's "absolutely the most difficult time I have ever seen," he said.
McFarlen said part of the problem is the high quality of other jobs in Huntsville that the fire department competes with.
"Huntsville has done a really great job bringing in a lot of great industry, and the reality is now we're competing with the industry we brought in," he said.
The city of Huntsville is trying to stay competitive. City councilmembers recently approved a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for city workers. While the chief knows this will help, he said more needs to be done.
"We got to be where we're competitive in the job market," he said. "... We're looking at paying benefits. We're talking, 'upper administration is on top of that, trying to look at it and see if there's stuff we need to increase.'"
He is hopeful more people will answer the call for action, as it's the best decision he's ever made.
"It's a rewarding career. I've been here 39 years. I would do mine all over again," said McFarlen.
The added number of Huntsville Fire & Rescue jobs will bring the total employee count to 519.