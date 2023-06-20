Huntsville financial advisor suspended for not disclosing arrest on child sex charges

A Huntsville financial advisor was suspended after failing to disclose his previous arrest on child sexual abuse charges.
According to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority documents, Thomas Alvin Vernor III did not disclose his April 2022 arrest for sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Working under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA is a company that writes and enforces rules governing the ethical activities of all registered broker-dealer firms and registered brokers in the U.S., examines firms for compliance with those rules, fosters market transparency, and educates investors.
Court documents show Vernor was indicted on three counts of sex abuse of a child between April 2022 and May 2023. Vernor is out on bond with a consolidated jury trial for all counts set for Aug. 14.
Since Vernor did not disclose his arrest, FINRA says the will be suspended for five months and has fined him $5,000. That suspension began Tuesday.