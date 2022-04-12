Huntsville family mourning after 2 brothers killed, 1 hurt in crash

Two brothers, ages 11 and 16, were killed in a Monday night crash in Huntsville, said Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members have identified the victims as Allan Fletcher, 16, and Samuel Ward, 11. Allan turned 16 on Sunday, his family said.
Sirvintes Ward, their 12-year-old brother, also was in the vehicle and hurt in the crash, according to the family. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is now recovering at home.
They died in a single-vehicle crash about 6:06 p.m. on Bob Wade Lane and Mt. Lebanon Road in Huntsville, according to Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. spokesman.
"Allan just celebrated his 16th birthday on Sunday, he was with his family. he had a great time," Alexander said.
Huntsville police said the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a utility box, and flipped.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, HEMSI, the rescue squad, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and Huntsville Police Department all responded to the scene. HPD reported an increase in crashes along the stretch of road that features an "S" curve and a blind hill just before the traffic signal.
This road has been dangerous for years. People drive at accelerated speeds and it is a blind spot basically. It needs to be brought to the attention of the engineers so that there isn't another fatality, so that another family does not have to go through what I'm witnessing my cousin and my family going through now," Alexander added.