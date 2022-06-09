Huntsville ex-doctor headed from Hampton Cove mansion to year in prison in pill mill bust

A disgraced former Huntsville doctor who pleaded guilty in a federal criminal case is now headed to prison after a judge rejected his attempt to take back his plea.
Marshall Plotka was sentenced Thursday afternoon for maintaining a drug-involved premises inside his Hampton Cove mansion that he turned into a syringe-strewn meth den where he lived with prostitutes.
Plotka filed a motion to pull his guilty plea and go to trial just before Thursday afternoon's sentencing hearing.
He was busted in 2019 as part of a nationwide crackdown on medical professionals running illegal pill mills.
He cut a plea deal last year after his trial started where he pleaded guilty to one count.
In exchange, he got a binding plea agreement with a sentence of 12 months and a day in prison.
After asking for and getting two delays in his formal sentencing hearing, Plotka made a last-minute effort to go to trial.
His reason: His prostate cancer is back.
Prosecutors opposed Plotka's request.
The judge rejected Plotka's motion and imposed the agreed-upon sentence of 12 months and a day.
Plotka can remain free on bond until Aug. 8 when he has to report to prison to begin serving his time.