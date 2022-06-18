Huntsville Episcopal Church holds vigil after deadly shooting near Birmingham

A local Episcopal Church gathered Saturday to pray for its sister parish near Birmingham.
That's after police say 70-year-old Robert Smith shot and killed three people at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.
"We do take it personally," said Parish Director Jeff Evans at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Huntsville.
Evans has been to spirituality retreats with leaders at the church where the deadly shooting happened. He even served as program director for their youth camps, so the tragedy hits close to home.
"There are no — there are no words, just because we don't expect this to happen," Evans said.
Parishioners are also feeling that pain as they try to make sense of what happen.
"Churches are supposed to be a refuge where we come together and support each other," Kathy Christopher said.
That's exactly what they did at the vigil. Church members prayed, sang hymns and held their loved ones a little bit tighter.
"Make it known that we're not going to give in to fear. That we will continue to come together, continue to pray, continue to gather around God's table and do the things that make us who we are," Evans said. "We remind ourselves that Jesus is right there with us to get us through it, to see us to the next thing. That gives me a great deal of hope even on difficult days."
The parish director said they are vigilant for any security threats. Parishioners do have security concerns after the shooting, but they say that won't stop them from coming to church every week.