Huntsville elementary school class celebrates publishing its own book

A 3rd-grade class at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School celebrated publishing their own book on Friday. 

Quanisha Ford, who teaches the class, had her students write and illustrate a book based on their classroom theme, Hollywood. 

The book, called Ms. Ford's Class Goes to Hollywood, was published by a publisher that does not charge a fee for books written by students. 

After the book was officially presented, each student in Ford's class received a trophy and award honoring their hard work. 

Seeing her students proud of their work brought tears to Ford's eyes. 

She said the hard days working on the book was all worth it. 

"From the first day I told them that we were going to publish this book up until now, they have worked extremely hard," said Ford. "Working after school, working on the weekends, they just came up with so much creativity for this book to be amazing."

Students were able to buy copies of their book and Ford said there are sponsors available if a student and their family are not able to afford the book. 

Ford said she plans on having future classes of hers also make books, with a different theme each year. 

