Huntsville economic boom increasing property taxes for years to come

Home prices are rising so fast, property taxes can't keep up.
A new study by ATTOM, a real estate data company, saw the smallest increase in average property tax for a single family home in 2021.
“It’s hardly a surprise that property taxes increased in 2021, a year when home prices across the country rose by 16%,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “In fact, the real surprise is that the tax increases weren’t higher, which suggests that tax assessments are lagging behind rising property values and will likely continue to go up in 2022.”
If you're buying or staying at your home in Madison County, you better get ready to pay more property taxes.
"The fact that we're in a growing thriving area, that's going to drive prices up," Madison County Tax Assessor Cliff Mann said.
Several people in the area are already noticing a higher appraised value on their homes, which means they'll have to pay more property taxes.
"It is the demand of housing. It is the cost of material for the new construction," Mann said.
He said they calculate a home's appraised value by taking a look at home sales in a large area, but it's based off sales from October 2020 until September of 2021. So, the appraised value will fall short of what a home's actual market value is.
"It's rare that we would catch up to what you would sell it for today," Mann said.
However, going by current values, WAAY 31 calculated a $300 difference in property taxes between 2021 and 2022.
The latest housing market report from the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors found that the average sales price for a single family home went up 19% in the last year, and it's expected to continue to rise. That means higher property taxes until the housing market cools down.
"That's going to be a while for our area," Mann said.
If you believe your property assessment is valued too high, you can always appeal, but you will have to prove that your property is not worth what the assessors say it is. Still, Mann encourages homeowners to reach out if they have any questions.
"We encourage them to call, email. Our appraisers are in the office now on standby, waiting to take calls and discuss," Mann said. "If there are adjustments we need to make, we want to be fair and make it right."
There is a silver lining to all those property taxes.
Half of that money will go towards schools in the area, and the other half will be split with cities and municipalities to better the community — whether it's through road projects, improving infrastructure or more funding for local fire and police departments.
You can expect your tax bill to come in about September. You will then have until the end of the year to pay your property taxes.