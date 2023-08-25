 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission busy as extreme heat threatens people experiencing homelessness

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Rescue Mission

The extreme heat threatens people experiencing homelessness at a faster rate.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is doing all they can to help the most vulnerable people in our community.

When it gets this hot out, there is an increase of people needing a place to cool off.

So, right now the Downtown Rescue Mission is busy.

The non-profit says they're seeing on average of one new person a day needing to stay at the emergency shelter overnight.

That's about 100 men and nearly 45 women a day.

During the day, people are in and out of the shelter, needing a meal and a place to cool off.

The Downtown Rescue Mission provides about 300 meals a day, emergency services and life transforming programs.

"We're in a weird spot because with Huntsville growing as big as it is there is a lot of the surrounding communities looking towards Huntsville as a place to get assistance," Director of Men's Emergency Services Morgan Fox says. "It's a weird combination of the weather is kind of brutal right now coupled with people are leaving their towns to come to Huntsville to find whatever the assistance is. That coupled together we're starting to see a rise in individuals coming to stay with us."

The Downtown Rescue Mission says right now they're incredibly low on funds and they rely on donations to keep going.

Right now, they're looking for monetary donations.

So if you'd like to donate, please click here.

