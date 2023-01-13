Huntsville downs Sparkman to spotlight friday night high school hoops

Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Waterloo 22, Covenant Christian 72
Cherokee County 51, Plainview 68
Falkville 33, Lindsay Lane 49
Westminster Christian 63, Randolph 15
Crossville 27, Douglas 58
Mars Hill 79, Sheffield 62
Russellville 87, Lawrence County 52
Phil Campbell 57, Belgreen 34
Madison Academy 65, Ardmore 36
Geraldine 71, Asbury 55
Collinsville 63, Fyffe 74
Madison County 49, North Jackson 53
Arab 40, Scottsboro 68
East Lawrence 24, West Morgan
Austin 55, Florence 51
Lee 49, Hazel Green 44
Bob Jones 74, James Clemens 69 (OT)
Huntsville 57, Sparkman 39
Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Fort Payne 41, Etowah 30
Hardin County 56, Brooks 48
Wilson 38, Deshler 70
Albertville 50, Grissom 54
Falkville 59, Lindsay Lane 62
Lee 35, Hazel Green 71
Huntsville 22, Sparkman 35
Guntersville 61, Fairview 43
Russellville 56, Lawrence County 63
Good Hope 60, Priceville 48
West Limestone 39, JPII 47
Danville 50, Colbert Heights 20
Phil Campbell 66, Vina 36
Madison Academy 55, Ardmore 46
Crossville 12, Douglas 60
Valley Head 52, Athens Bible 28
Florence 43, Austin 56
Sardis 52, Boaz 34
Cullman 54, Decatur 37
Collinsville 38, Fyffe 44
Brindlee Mountain 33, JB Pennington 36
Bob Jones 66, James Clemens 21
Madison County 50, North Jackson 31
Westminster 53, Randolph 39
Arab 55, Scottsboro 50
Mars Hill 63, Sheffield 18
DAR 30, New Hope 61