 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville downs Sparkman to spotlight friday night high school hoops

  • Updated
  • 0
Hutnsville

Boys High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Waterloo 22, Covenant Christian 72

Cherokee County 51, Plainview 68

Falkville 33, Lindsay Lane 49

Westminster Christian 63, Randolph 15

Crossville 27, Douglas 58

Mars Hill 79, Sheffield 62

Russellville 87, Lawrence County 52

Phil Campbell 57, Belgreen 34

Madison Academy 65, Ardmore 36

Geraldine 71, Asbury 55

Collinsville 63, Fyffe 74

Madison County 49, North Jackson 53

Arab 40, Scottsboro 68

East Lawrence 24, West Morgan

Austin 55, Florence 51

Lee 49, Hazel Green 44

Bob Jones 74, James Clemens 69 (OT)

Huntsville 57, Sparkman 39

Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Fort Payne 41, Etowah 30

Hardin County 56, Brooks 48

Wilson 38, Deshler 70

Albertville 50, Grissom 54

Falkville 59, Lindsay Lane 62

Lee 35, Hazel Green 71

Huntsville 22, Sparkman 35

Guntersville 61, Fairview 43

Russellville 56, Lawrence County 63

Good Hope 60, Priceville 48

West Limestone 39, JPII 47

Danville 50, Colbert Heights 20

Phil Campbell 66, Vina 36

Madison Academy 55, Ardmore 46

Crossville 12, Douglas 60

Valley Head 52, Athens Bible 28

Florence 43, Austin 56

Sardis 52, Boaz 34

Cullman 54, Decatur 37

Collinsville 38, Fyffe 44

Brindlee Mountain 33, JB Pennington 36

Bob Jones 66, James Clemens 21

Madison County 50, North Jackson 31

Westminster 53, Randolph 39

Arab 55, Scottsboro 50

Mars Hill 63, Sheffield 18

DAR 30, New Hope 61

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you