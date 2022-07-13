Huntsville doctors predict Covid-19 surge will worsen as kids head back to the classroom

Kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom, and doctors tell WAAY 31 they expect the latest Covid-19 surge to rise even higher after school starts.
The current wave is fueled by the most infectious and transmissible variant yet, BA.5, and it is hitting North Alabama hard at a time when mask use is rare in public places.
It's a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over, but despite the high infection rate, medical experts say they are not seeing the severe respiratory complications seen with past waves.
"We continue to advise if you have not had the booster, you better get the booster," said Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital.
Alabama currently has the lowest vaccination rate out of every state in the country. Even though the current vaccinations don't seem to be doing a very good job at stopping people from getting sick, they are credited with keeping people out of the hospital.
"What I have noticed, in the hospital, those patients — majority have not had a booster, and even some of them have not had a vaccination, either," Hassoun said.
Dr. Damon Fierro of Synergy Wellness also promoted getting vaccinated and boosted against the disease as the start of the new school year gets closer.
“I think when school starts, you will see the numbers go up even higher. I think being vaccinated and being boosted is the right answer, and hopefully, we will have the booster this fall that covers some of the new variants," said Fierro.
Doctors say if you do have any symptoms, it is critically important that you get tested and look for treatment as soon as possible, as early intervention will likely keep you out of the hospital.