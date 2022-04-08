Huntsville doctor pleads guilty in $28 million health care fraud scheme

A Huntsville doctor has been charged for conspiring to commit health care fraud and pleaded guilty to a $28 million scheme.
Dr. Eric Beck, 63, was charged Thursday with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge Tamala E. Miles announced Friday.
Beck operated Valley Center for Nerve Studies and Rehabilitation in Huntsville, according to a new release.
The release said Beck conspired with the owner of QBR, a Huntsville-based testing company, to bill insurers millions of dollars for electro-diagnostic testing that its technicians performed, regardless of whether there was a medical need for them.
Beck billed insurers for tests using his National Provider Identifier (NPI) number, even where he did not conduct the tests, supervise the tests, interpret the test results, or have anything to do with the tests beyond allowing his NPI number to be used for billing purposes, officials said.
In a plea agreement also filed Thursday, Beck agreed to plead guilty to the information, officials said. According to the plea agreement, the defendant caused health insurance programs to be billed more than $28 million for medically unnecessary electro-diagnostic testing QBR performed.
The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit health care fraud is five years in prison.
The FBI and HHS-OIG investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Don Long and J.B. Ward are prosecuting it.