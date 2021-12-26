You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville defense manufacturer Northrop Grumman wins $1.4B Army contract

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A defense manufacturer in North Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army.

A Pentagon announcement says Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Huntsville was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work.

The Defense Department says the company will produce the Integrated Battle Command System. Northrop Grumman describes the system as an integrated hardware and software product that locates, tracks and defeats air and missile threats.

Work is supposed to be done in five years, and the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal will oversee the contract.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you