Huntsville day care steps up safety measures with flu cases high among children

Alabama daycares are on high alert, with cases of flu among children still high.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported on Thursday a third child in Alabama died of the flu. Thirteen people have now died of flu-related illness this flu season.
At Granny's Daycare in Huntsville, owner Sharon Drake is trying any way she can to stop the spread of the flu at her daycare.
With children ages six months to three years taken care of at her facility, there is some worry, with that age group being hit hard by the flu.
"It's a hard journey to face when you come to try to protect the children in a daycare," said Drake. "[Especially] when you may have one that is sick."
Drake said she only allows less than 10 children at a time at her daycare, but she knows the number is still high enough to cause a flu outbreak. Every year, she completes training with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to ensure she is caring for the children correctly.
"We learn to keep our businesses sanitized andwe learn to do healthy checks on the children," said Drake. "We do temperature checks all through the days."
Many parents may not know what to do when they have a sick child on their hands, so they will drop them off at the daycare while they go to work.
At Granny's Daycare, Drake said she does not allow that to happen, instead making sure the child is seen by a doctor.
"That is why it is good to make an appointment with your doctor [and then] to bring in a doctor's excuse," said Drake. "[We] want to make sure your child is safe to be here throughout the day."
Drake knows many of the children do not understand to cover their mouths when they sneeze or cough, but she says she tries her best to get the message across to always cover your mouth.
The CDC continues to urge parents to have children aged 6 months and older to be vaccinated against the flu, to prevent serious illness or death.