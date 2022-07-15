Huntsville cracks down on homeless camping at Derrick Street North

Friday marked the official closure of the Derrick Street North homeless camp but many of the people who called the wooded area home for years are now moving out into new camps in the city.
It is now illegal to camp on the property after homeless people used the area adjacent to the railroad as housing for more than 15 years. The land is set to be sold to a private party and Huntsville city leaders deemed it a health and safety issue as rational for closing the camp.
With the closure of this camp the conversation now turns to figuring out long-term housing needs for the estimated 500 homeless individuals in Madison, Morgan and Limestone Counties.
"Some have moved to other camp locations and that is the hardest part for us because when they were here (Derrick Street North camp) we knew they were here we knew when we need to find that would meet with them now we have to relocate them,"
First Stop executive director Jennifer Geist told WAAY 31 Friday.
First Stop case managers are working with several of the people in the camp to provide services, but stopped short of renting trucks to help those individuals move to other camp sites dotted throughout the city. Geist said they are barred from doing that since it is technically illegal. The organization received harsh criticism from other homeless advocates with organizations like Love Huntsville who did rent U-Haul trucks and helped move several people to locations they did not disclose for fear of the city closing those camps down as well.
Attorneys with the Southern Poverty Law Center were at the camp as it was closed Friday as legal observers.
"These camp closures are part of a larger problem where there's an emphasis on law-enforcement solutions but not sufficient equal emphasis on long-term housing solutions and only those supportive housing solutions are really going to help folks get back on their feet," attorney Clara Potter said.
Huntsville Police officers will continue patrols in the camp and anyone found sleeping there moving forward will be told to leave and considered trespassing. The people who have not moved their campsites from the area will have until August 1 to remove their possessions. After that deadline, city crews will remove those items and take them to the dump.