Huntsville couple indicted for using PPP funds for plastic surgery, vacation

A Madison County couple were indicted Wednesday for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
A five-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges married Huntsville couple John D. Scoggins, 43, and Jennifer C. Scoggins, 37, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Here’s more from the news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples:
According to the indictment, between February and June 2021, the Scoggins conspired to defraud the SBA and the United States Government by applying for and/or receiving approximately $1.7 million in fraudulent PPP loans on behalf of four purportedly operational businesses.
The Scoggins submitted loan application containing material misrepresentations and supported by falsified and fraudulent documentation.
The Scoggins used the PPP loan funds for a series of unauthorized purposes, including purchasing a home, taking a family vacation, and plastic surgery.
FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan “Jack” Harrington is prosecuting the case.
Throughout the country, federal, state, and local law enforcement are on high alert to investigate reports of individuals and businesses engaging in a wide range of fraudulent and criminal behavior. For more information about these scams visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/combatingfraud.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.