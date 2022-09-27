Huntsville councilmember plans to use discretionary funds to hire part-time Hispanic case worker

The Huntsville City Council recently approved $75,000 per district to be used as discretionary funds for councilmembers.
The council's president hopes to use his funding to better serve the Hispanic community — and longtime resident Aylene Amato-Valentin has an idea for just how to do that.
"The community is all about trust," Amato-Valentin said.
She has lived in the area for 37 years and helps provide resources to immigrants and the Hispanic community through Huntsville Helping Hands. She's been pushing for years to get a Spanish translator for the city to further build that trust.
Councilmember John Meredith hopes to make it a reality thanks to the new Council Improvement Fund.
"They want to have personal interactions with people that care about them. They want to feel as though they are part of the fabric of the city," Meredith said. "One positive interaction can translate and ripple through a community, and let their peers know that, 'They're for real. City Council is for real. They heard us. They care about us.'"
It's still unclear how much of Meredith's $75,000 discretionary fund will go to the part-time Hispanic case worker position. They would be an interpreter for Spanish speakers and help translate information on the city's website.
However, some city leaders believe the position may not be an efficient way of spending taxpayer dollars.
"First off, Spanish is not the only language we need the service for. Secondly, there's many days where we don't need it at all," City Administrator John Hamilton said.
He believes translation services are a must to better serve the community and understand one another. That's why the city added a new telephone translation service last month, but some says it's too impersonal.
"Yes, it'll work, but it does not leave our citizens with that warm, fuzzy, 'You're part of this community. We care for you, and we want to make sure you have everything you need to succeed'" feeling, Meredith explained.
Amato-Valentin adds that there's a culture aspect to having an actual person there instead.
"There's a phrase, 'dar la cara' — 'give your face,'" Amato-Valentin explained. "It's just more personable. It's taken more seriously in that, 'Hey! I'm important to you' or 'my opinion matters.' It's not just a voice on the telephone. "
Before the position becomes a reality, it needs to be brought before the city council for approval by a majority of members.
Hamilton said he will meet with Meredith to further discuss the position before it is brought up to the council.
It's important to note there are resources aimed at building trust and relationships with the Hispanic community. That includes the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Latino Advisory Council.
They were created to make sure your voice, ideas and concerns are heard and shared with other city leaders. Learn more about these resources here.