Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling defends vote for wife’s $600 retirement bonus

A Huntsville resident is calling for the resignation of City Councilman Bill Kling.
On Aug. 12, Kling proposed and voted for a plan to give retirees of the city of Huntsville bonuses.
Kristen Goode wants Kling, who has served on the council for 30 years and was re-elected last month, to step down over his role in passing the measure.
Goode said Kling’s vote is a blatant conflict of interest because it benefits his wife, Tanjie Kling.
“He has done a lot of good things for the city, but this is such an egregious and unethical vote that he’s made that I hope he would do the right thing and resign,” Goode said.
During an interview with WAAY 31 News Anchor Nakell Williams, Kling said he sought legal advice before making the decision on the type of action he would take regarding the bonuses.
The measure passed by a 4 to 1 vote. It authorized the allocation of more than $960,000 in retirement bonuses for city retirees. The State of Alabama authorized the bonuses first, but the city of Huntsville had to opt-in for officials to be able to disburse and distribute the bonuses to retirees.
Kling said he would have abstained from voting if he thought it was the legal and proper thing to do.
Goode pushed back on Kling’s comments, saying she doesn’t understand how the councilman thought his vote was appropriate as a public official.
“I’m not a legal scholar, but I am an average citizen. I know that using your position of power to give money to your family members is wrong,” Goode said.
“The most important issue to me is the fact that Councilman Kling introduced this legislation and voted for legislation that put money in his wife’s pocket.”
Kling explained that he requested preclearance before making his decision from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
“They had reviewed this situation. There have been similar situations around the state, and they have made a ruling that a person can vote if it is for a large class of employees,” Kling explained.
Kling said he obtained two such opinions from the Attorney General’s Office. Both of the opinions imply that one could make such a vote as long as the measure didn’t affect the individual differently than the class they belonged to.
In this case, Bill Kling’s wife’s bonuses would be handled in the same exact manner as all other retirees.
Each retiree will receive $2 for every month served. According to the city, Tanjie Kling worked for the city for more than 25 years. Her bonus will be about $600.
WAAY 31 News Anchor Nakell Williams sought the perspective of the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on this matter, which you can see in full below. Marshall’s communications director stated he could not comment on the matter at hand, but he could provide Alabama’s law regarding conflicts of interest and public officials.
The law states, in part, that a conflict of interest involves action by a public official that would materially affect his or her financial interest or those of his or her family members in a manner different from the manner it affects the other members of the class to which he belongs.
Unless other members of the Huntsville City Council have family members who are also retirees who will receive bonuses, one might infer that Kling’s actions are indeed a conflict of interest.
This of course can all be subject to interpretation.
After reviewing the response from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office received by WAAY, Kling maintained he did not believe his actions constituted a conflict of interest based on his interpretation of the opinions sent to him from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
“In Huntsville, we’re talking about over 500 retired employees that would benefit from that. Had it been something unique where my wife would have been like one of five or six employees that would have been completely different,” Kling explained.
Goode said she thought the suitable thing for Kling to have done would be to disclose that this wife would be a beneficiary and then notify the public of what they intended to do with the money.
Goode explained that perhaps donating the money to charity would’ve been appropriate if Kling didn’t abstain from voting altogether.
Kling said he would consider alternatives like rescinding his vote or returning the money if he receives legal advice that his actions were unethical or illegal.
The retirement bonuses are supposed to be distributed to retirees in October.
Right now, Kling said his priority is focusing on promises made before being re-elected. Those
commitments include reactivating street sweeping operations and working on new neighborhood resurfacing projects.
“I want to work on funding for sidewalk repair and reconstruction,” Kling said.
“These are things we think will make our communities nicer and very livable.”
Kling said one area he’d like to focus on improving includes the Penny Foster community.
Statement from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's Office to WAAY 31 News Anchor Nakell Williams:
While we cannot comment on specific cases or situations, we can provide you with State law concerning conflicts of interest involving public officials. Please see below.
Ala. Code § 36-25-1
A conflict on the part of a public official or public employee between his or her private interests and the official responsibilities inherent in an office of public trust. A conflict of interest involves any action, inaction, or decision by a public official or public employee in the discharge of his or her official duties which would materially affect his or her financial interest or those of his or her family members or any business with which the person is associated in a manner different from the manner it affects the other members of the class to which he or she belongs.