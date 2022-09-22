Huntsville councilman alleges complaint about vote for retiree bonus was politically motivated

WAAY 31 continues to look into a Huntsville city councilman's vote after a resident voiced concerns that it might be an ethics violation.
The councilman in question, Bill Kling, says the allegation isn't just unfounded — it's politically motivated.
Kristen Goode approached WAAY 31 before the municipal election with her concerns about a council vote to give retired Huntsville employees a one-time bonus. Kling was one of four council members who voted to approve the bonus, knowing his wife would be one of the retirees to receive roughly $600.
WAAY 31 intentionally waited until after the election was over and our newsroom had worked to get both sides of the story before it aired. That work included finding out that Goode had supported Kling's opponent, Mark Clouser in the municipal race.
Kling said it was because of her desire to keep him from re-election that she became the only Huntsville resident to raise any concerns about his vote on the bonuses retirees.
It was a question WAAY 31's Nakell Williams also had, and it's one Williams asked Goode when interviewing her for the original story.
"It is not a secret," Goode said. "I would have rather Bill Kling not won his re-election. Anyone who knows me knows that."
But, she continued, that's not why she contacted our newsroom.
"I reached out to y'all because it's concerning for me as a citizen," she explained. "And I trusted that you would get this information out when you deem it to be the right time to do it. If I was politically motivated, I would not be doing this interview today, almost a month after the election. If this was politically motivated, I would not have disclosed that I worked for the Mark Clouser's campaign in a volunteer capacity."
That work included publicly supporting Clouser in the municipal race, but Goode said she wasn't a face or voice of the campaign. She maintains her concerns about Kling are separate from the election results and remain concerns even now, after the election is over.
Meanwhile, Kling continues to stand firmly by his decision to participate in the vote. He said he chose to propose the bonus and vote on it after seeking legal advice and authorization from the Alabama Attorney General's Office and Lee Ann Kelly, the director of the Alabama Retired Employee Association.
He said he's been proactive in ensuring his votes are ethical during his 34 years on the Huntsville City Council. Receiving pre-clearance and seeing other officials vote previously in a similar way leave him confident he did nothing wrong.
"Councilman Will Culver was a retired employee, and he had received clearance where he could vote on similar things in the past, when he was actually one of the beneficiaries," said Kling. He also noted that Stanley Statum, a former Huntsville Utilities board member also a retired employee of Huntsville Utilities had gotten approval "to vote on anything similar to this for utility employees."
He previously told WAAY 31 that if he learns his vote really was unethical or illegal, then he'd consider alternatives, like rescinding his vote or returning the money.
The retirement bonuses are set to be distributed to retirees in October.
