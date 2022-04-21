Huntsville council mulls policy change, using citations instead of lock-ups for misdemeanors

Huntsville city council will consider making big policy changes, giving police the ability to write tickets instead of locking people up for misdemeanor crimes.
While marijuana possession is stealing the headlines following Wednesday night's April 20 work session on the issue, this change could be applied to other misdemeanor crimes if it moves ahead.
Huntsville Police emphasized that they don't want to decriminalize marijuana and they don't want to change any laws; they simply want to get these cases before the judge without going through a booking process.
City Councilmember Devyn Keith is championing the change. He said it could be a first step to the state giving the power to make decisions about decriminalization back to local governments.
Keith would need full council support and the blessing of local state lawmakers, even though it's a change to Huntsville municipal policy.
From 2017 to 2021, the Huntsville Police Department made almost 3,000 full custodial arrests for possession of marijuana. About 70% of those arrested for misdemeanor charges from that time period were marijuana-related, according to Keith.
Under the proposed changes, those people would get cited and not jailed. Their cases would still be turned over to the courts, and possession of any amount of marijuana would remain illegal under state law.
"We can see medical marijuana in Alabama is coming through. This is something, having the perspective of a local government giving what is best can potentially lead to Montgomery seeing a more wholistic view — no pun intended — for the state as a whole," Keith said.
The issue is headed back to the council soon for a full vote and more discussion. Under Alabama law, state lawmakers would need to sign off, giving Huntsville the green light to make the change locally.
That could happen as soon as this summer, during a special state session.