...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 11 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving northeast at
25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, New Market, Lexie Crossroads, Francisco, Beans Creek,
Plevna, Harmony, Elora, Maxwell and Belvidere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Huntsville council member wants to give city employees $300 for help with higher gas, food prices

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville sign

Welcome to Huntsville sign in Big Spring Park. (Image from U.S. News & World Report)

Huntsville City Council member Bill Kling wants the city to fork over an estimated $1.4 million in anticipated surplus funds to all city employees with a one-time $300 payment to help with the surging cost of living.

Currently, the surplus does not exist but is forecasted to by the end of the 2022 fiscal year on Sept. 30, according to city budget documents.

"That will help a little bit with the $4.50 gasoline, 8% inflation, and the $7 per-pound for hamburger meat," Kling told WAAY 31 Monday. "We just need to do something for our employees. I know it is tough all over for everyone, but I feel like we have a responsibility to our employees because they have done so much for the community and for city government to make Huntsville the No. 1 place to live."

But fellow council member Frances Akridge says it's an election year ploy and won't make a difference.

“I feel like it is pandering. I respect the compassion that Mr. Kling has, but I don’t respect this idea that we can just give people $300 in hopes that that will see them through the next six months of inflation," Akridge said Monday.

Under Kling's proposal, all city employees - no matter their years of service or rank within the city - will receive the same amount, equally.

Kling is planning on presenting that resolution Thursday to the full council for consideration.

