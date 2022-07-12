Huntsville company with hand in creating James Webb Telescope celebrates historic first images

The "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula show the earliest, rapid phases of star formation that were previously hidden from scientists. With the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists can now see newly forming stars and study the gas and dust that made them.
Gathered inside a conference room in Research Park Tuesday morning, workers at NeXolve cheered as NASA officially released the first set of images from the James Webb Telescope. It is a project the team had a major role in making a reality working behind the scenes for more than a decade.
Waay 31's Matt Kroschel was the only reporter invited to the watch party as the team celebrated their successful part of this massive project.
NeXolve was responsible for creating the sun shields considered one of the most important parts of this new telescope.
“North Alabama doesn’t get enough recognition for all of us for all of the work that was done here," NeXolve CEO Jim Moore said Tuesday.
NASA said 20 thousand people across the globe worked on various aspects of the creation of the telescope, pulling off what many thought was impossible.
“To think those galaxies have billions of stars in them just like ours it just blows your mind and I can’t get my head around it." Moore leads the Huntsville based NeXolve team. The sun shields help protect the sensitive telescope from the sun's heat, allowing for the incredibly detailed images the world is now reviewing.
“Every single person played a big role in this," Moore told his team as they watched the images revealed on the live stream from NASA.
According to NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is the successor to the Hubble Telescope (Hubble has been in service for more than 30 years) and 100 times more powerful.
Webb is looking back to a period of time more than 13.5 billion years ago to see the first galaxies, as the universe cooled down after the big bang.
You can keep up to date as the James Webb Space Telescope moves through space with a NASA blog on the project HERE.
The James Webb Space Telescope's view of this compact group of galaxies, found in the Pegasus constellation, pierced through a shroud of dust surrounding the center of one galaxy to reveal the velocity and composition of gas near its supermassive black hole.
The James Webb Space Telescope's detailed observation of this hot, puffy planet outside our solar system shows a clear signature of water, as well as evidence of haze and clouds that were previously undetected. The telescope will now study hundreds of other systems to see what other planetary atmospheres are made of.
This side-by-side comparison shows the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The images were taken with two different cameras, each delivering an incredible amount of detail and providing never-before-seen vistas of the universe.
PHOTOS: First images of James Webb Space Telescope revealed
On July 11 and 12, 2022, NASA revealed the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, giving scientists and the public an unprecedented view of the universe.
The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.
Fun facts from NASA:
Webb is so powerful, it could detect the heat signature of a bumblebee on the surface of the Moon;
Webb will travel 1 million miles to Lagrange Point 2 (that’s 4 times the distance to the moon);
Webb’s 18 hexagonal beryllium mirrors are covered with a thin layer of gold, equaling to the mass of a golf ball;
Webb is 100 times more powerful than Hubble and has 6 times more collecting area;
Webb’s weight of 14,300 pounds on Earth is a little more than half the mass of Hubble, though in space, everything is weightless; and
Ten new technologies that were developed to allow Webb to detect infrared light of distant astronomical objects also benefit us here on Earth in medicine, aerospace and other fields.