Huntsville community on edge, waiting for police to catch gunman who opened fire at apartment

People who live near the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex are worried, as Huntsville Police have yet to find the gunman who killed 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam.
Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds into three separate apartments, with Gilliam struck in the crossfire while he was sleeping.
Neighbors were stunned to hear the news.
"It was pretty shocking," said Henrietta White, who lives near the apartment complex. "I just pray that they find the person that committed the crime."
Others who live in the area said they can't believe this would happen in their community.
"It's very peaceful, and I have lived here 20 years," said Steve McCully.
Another neighbor said before the shooting, he felt at ease at home.
"I wouldn't expect anything like this to happen," said Earl Cobb. "Half of the time, I leave the door unlocked at home."
McCully said now that this murder has taken place, he already knows many neighbors who are protecting themselves and their families.
"Some of my neighbors do carry firearms when they walk now," said McCully. "That's because they've heard of these things."
The Huntsville Police Department denied WAAY 31's request for an on-camera interview, saying they have no new information as of Thursday.
They continue to ask for the public's help for any tips that may lead to an arrest.