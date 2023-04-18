Huntsville community members look to end gun violence

A local organization called Take Back our Village says they are fed up with the gun violence happening and they are ready to do whatever it takes to put an end to it.
Take Back our Village met at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church for an hour or so.
In that meeting they discussed mentorship, voters rights and gun violence.
"Our goal is to hold our city and community accountable," said LaGarrette Crawford, one of many local leaders at Tuesday's meeting.
"We want to get a proven gun reduction strategy on the ground. We call it a community intervention and that goal is to prevent gun violence or interrupt gun violence wherever the stage may be," said Crawford.
Gun violence has impacted everyone in the room in one way or another. Crawford says the consequences of using guns irresponsibly is irreversible.
"I’ve been dealing with this for the last two years, listening to mothers cry over the phone because they lost their son daughter and hey it’s no joke at all," said Crawford.
The organization has put plans in motion to remedy this problem.
"We do night walks every Monday night at 7 p.m. Right now we are walking in Northwood, low-income housing. We meet at the friendship center at the Boys and Girls Club. We walk the community and we are meeting some great people," said Crawford.
According to Take Back our Village, being hands on in the community is the way to generate change.
"If we are on the outside looking we will never know what’s going on. So let’s get out there, join us," said Crawford.
If you're looking to join the organization or come out to a meeting, this is open to any and everyone in the community.