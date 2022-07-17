Huntsville community leader Raymond “Ray” Bryant Jones has died following ATV accident

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 87-year-old Raymond “Ray” Bryant Jones has died following an ATV accident.
It happened Friday on family property near Paint Rock off of Highway 65.
Jones was a well known Huntsville community leader and owner of Jones Valley Farm.
Originally 2,500 acres, it remains one of the largest working urban farms in the United States and one of its most beautiful, according to Jones obituary.
You can read more about Jones from the Alabama Business Hall of Fame here.
You can read Jones full obituary here.