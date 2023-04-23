Huntsville community honors military police company being deployed to Kosovo

On Sunday, the Huntsville community came together to honor men and women who are about to put their lives on the line for the United States.
The 128th Military Police Company representing the Alabama Army National Guard are being deployed to Kosovo to provide security.
1LT Jacob Lett, who is the company's platoon leader, said he believes the men and women are ready.
"These men and women that are going, they are the best of the best of what we have," said Lett.
Lett described training as rigorous and he believed the group were pushed to their limits and exceeded beyond any limits.
As part of the deployment, Lett will also be going to Kosovo, which he said will be the first time he has been deployed.
Going back to his childhood though, Lett said this is something that he has always wanted to do.
"I had been having these feelings that I wanted to join the Army," said Lett. "Eventually I just came home and said, hey Dad, I leave in three months."
While in a higher rank than others in his company, he acknowledged he's likely feeling the same way they are.
"You have a lot of mixed emotions," said Lett. "You don't want to leave your family [but] at the same time, we know what we signed up for [and] we have a job to do."