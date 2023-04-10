Huntsville community development grant helps out lifelong resident

Today is the start of National Community Development Week, which is all about shining light on Community Development Block Grants.
And the city of Huntsville's Community Development office is spending the week helping a local lifetime resident - 84-year-old Thomas Robinson.
These grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and since the program started in 1974, Huntsville has received more than $65 million in funding. And this year, through the city's Deferred Home Maintenance repair program, some of the annual funds are going to the home of Robinson.
This program helps disabled or senior citizens keep up their home's exterior. Robinson has lived in this home for 50 years. City Council Member Devyn Keith said that the funding they receive is helpful, but the component that makes this program is the volunteers.
"And as many federal dollars as we get, it does not beat what is happening far behind me, which is sweat equity," Keith said. "Those people who have no problem coming out here and being the best neighbors in Huntsville."
Robinson, who has to receive regular breathing treatments, said seeing his community rally around him like this makes him feel really good.
Last week they put a new roof on Robinson's home, and this week they will put on the new vinyl siding to complete the outside.