Huntsville community celebrates 3 World War II veterans going to Normandy

Three North Alabama World War II veterans are on their way to Normandy, France to celebrate the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
What veterans Arthur Hullett, Otis Branon and Pat Patterson didn't know was a large crowd was at Huntsville International Airport on Sunday to wish them a safe journey ahead.
"I don't think anything really compares to this," said Hullett. "At the end of World War II, we didn't get this type of reaction."
Hullett, who served in the U.S. Army, said he was thrilled to be heading back to Normandy.
"I'm going to be facing a new generation," said Hullett. "I'm assuming the people I'm going to meet were not even born when I was there."
A local aerospace engineering firm, Intuitive Research and Technology, helped make sure this trip was possible, by sponsoring Hullett and his family.
"We just can't express how honored we are to have this opportunity to be a part of it," said Jason Franzen, who serves as a senior aviation analyst with Intuitive Research and Technology.
Franzen said making this trip happen for Hullett hit close to home.
"I personally spent 23 years in the Army and I also was a war officer," said Franzen. "It is an absolute honor to serve our country [and] serve our nation."
With the three men now on their trek, Hullett says this will be something he always remembers.
"At my age now, 96, I guess I'm 96," Hullett said laughing. "It's great."