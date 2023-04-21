Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo returns

Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo is taking over the Von Braun Center South Hall this weekend.
This is North Alabama's largest comic and pop culture expo, so anything a person could think of when pop-culture or comics comes to mind is on the expo floor. With everything from custom art, Funko pops, collectibles, and even light sabers, there is something for everyone here. And merch is not the only thing at the expo. There are also stars like Star Trek's William Shatner, a wide variety of famous voice actors from popular anime, and a cosplay competition on Saturday. Claire Lamb, the store manager of Bricks and Minifigs, a Lego centric store based in South Huntsville, said they are using this opportunity to show off their store's wide selection.
"We brought a little bit of everything just to kinda let people know what they'll find in our store," Lamb said.
Lamb said Bricks and Minifigs opened its doors in December of 2022, and this is the store's first comic and pop culture expo. She said they expect this to help their business grow from the exposure.
Last year the expo sold tickets to people in 37 states, bringing people to Huntsville from all over the country. Founder Jeremy Long expects around 15,000 to 20,000 people to come through the expo this weekend, substantially boosting the city's economy.
"It is a huge impact economically for the city," Long said. "Not only do we have hotel rooms being sold; a lot of the vendors here are local, so they're making a living; all the restaurants and stores; the VBC gets a bump."
Friday and Sunday entry fees are $30, Saturday is $40, and weekend passes are available for $70. Kids 12 and under get in for free, and the expo will be open till 8 Friday night, and reopen Saturday morning at 10.
For more information, visit the expo's website here.