 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville City Schools: Williams Middle to address teacher’s ‘culturally insensitive language’

  • Updated
  • 0
Williams Middle School

Williams Middle School

Administrators at Williams Middle School are aware of and addressing one teacher’s use of what’s being described as “culturally insensitive language.”

The incident happened last week, according to the Huntsville City School System.

Spokesman Craig Williams said Williams Middle School Principal Fisher Hedgeman already has informed families at the school about the matter.

Hedgeman’s letter is below:

Message from the Principal

In order to keep you informed, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred late last week that has been brought to my attention.

A teacher at our school used some culturally insensitive language during a classroom conversation.

We strive to promote a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all students and staff members.

Using any type of language that does not align with these values is not acceptable. While this is a personnel matter, and we do not wish to repeat what was said, we can assure you that this matter will be addressed.

We are also meeting with the students involved to speak with them about their thoughts and emotions surrounding this classroom discussion.

If you would like to request someone for your student to speak with about this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.

Our school culture and climate are critical aspects of any learning environment, and we want all our students to walk into a positive place for teaching and learning every day.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you