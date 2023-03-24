Huntsville City Schools superintendent announces retirement

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley announced her retirement on Friday.
She said she plans to complete the current school year. She's served as superintendent since 2018.
At the announcement, Finley said she's always planned to retire when her youngest child graduates from high school. That, too, is happening at the end of the current school year.
Finley said a trip to Disney will follow her retirement.
The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education will set up a search to find Finley's successor.
Here's the school system's full news release on Finley's retirement:
Christie Finley, superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, announced plans to retire at the end of the school year. This marks a five year tenure as superintendent with more than 30 years in public education.
By making today’s announcement, this will provide the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education the opportunity to begin making plans for the next superintendent search.
“It is the right time for the district and the right time for my family,” Finley said. “Serving as superintendent alongside incredible faculty and staff members has been a true joy. I am looking forward to finishing out the school year strong and continuing to witness the great work taking place in Huntsville City Schools.”
The district has experienced numerous achievements during her time as superintendent.
After being named superintendent, Finley and her team developed a strategic plan to create a roadmap for the future. The plan encompasses five pillars including learning outcomes, whole student development, professional growth, operations and resources, and community connections.
A major focus throughout her tenure has been college and career readiness by ensuring students are prepared for college, careers, the military, or the workforce. The district announced plans earlier in the school year to construct a new central office and career technical education facility.
Additionally, she has facilitated partnerships with numerous businesses, community organizations, and higher education institutions.
“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during my time as superintendent,” Finley said. “A theme throughout this school year is to build a future and leave a legacy. I truly believe this is only accomplished with a student-focused team, and I am proud of our team across the district.”
She is grateful for the support of students, families, faculty and staff members, and the community. She also looks forward to watching her child graduate in May from HCS.
“Our team cares about the community, and I challenge our community to continue to support the work we do,” Finley said. “As my youngest son walks across the stage to enter his next phase of life, I will be preparing to do the same.”
The board will share plans related to the superintendent search process in the coming days.
