Huntsville City Schools rolls out new advanced weapons detection screening system

Huntsville City Schools is now one of the first school districts in the state to roll out a new, advanced weapons detection screening system.
It comes after students brought two guns to two separate schools in one day.
"These things are deadly weapons, and they're very dangerous. They can hurt a lot of people, and you don't want those things in school," said Brian Watson, a parent to two high schoolers. "Obviously, you know you don't, you don't want the worst to happen. It's the first thing that kind of goes through your mind."
That's why the school district decided to make a change — adding Evolv Technology.
All students have to do is walk by with their Chromebooks out, and the system will identify any potential weapons on them. Advanced sensors send radio frequencies, which are then processed by artificial intelligence technology.
"If somebody is walking through the system that has a weapon on them, that weapon will give off certain signals. Those signals are processed by the AI algorithm, and the AI algorithm has been trained on hundreds and hundreds of different weapons," Evolv Technology founder Anil Chitkara said. "It's also been trained on hundreds and hundreds of different personal items, like cell phones. So, based on the signals that come off the system and fit into the AI algorithm, the algorithm decides, 'Is this presenting like a weapon?'"
The system will then notify the officer at the entrance and tell them where exactly that signal came from, so they can check and see if that child is in fact carrying a weapon.
Chitkara said the technology was effective in keeping more than 100,000 prohibited weapons out of schools, hospitals, theme parks, sport stadiums and workplaces last year.
"When we send our kids to school, we want them to focus on learning," Chitkara said. "We do not want them focused on their safety. We do not want them to focus on gun violence."
Evolv Technology's detection system will be rotated among schools across the district. Parents say they're glad to see this added layer of security.
"I think that the school district is taking a prudent and measured response," Watson said. "I think this is gonna be unobtrusive. It's a nice, nice step to take to ensure a little bit more security for kids in schools."
The system has been used at some Huntsville City Schools campuses and sporting events since winter break.
However, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley knows no system is perfect. That's why the school district is still encouraging parents to check their kids' backpacks before going to school — something parents are also pushing others to do.
"I believe parents have a responsibility to make sure that you know firearms, when they're unattended, are locked up and out of the reach of children. It's just one thing we can do at home to ensure those dangerous weapons don't end up in our schools," Watson said.
If a student does bring a gun to school, they could face some major consequences, including expulsion.