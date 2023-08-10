Huntsville City Schools receives substantial funding from Toyota for STEM programs

Huntsville City Schools will receive $6.7 million from Toyota as a part of the company's Driving Possibilities initiative.
That $6.7 million will be spread out over the next five years, and in the first year, 2.9 million will go to the Huntsville Chamber Foundation. That money will trickle down into the Huntsville City School's career tech center opening in 2025 and the new teacher center non-profit. So not only will students have more avenues in STEM to explore, but new teachers will also have mentors in select schools in the district.
Our local and state leaders are all excited about this partnership. Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton said this partnership with Toyota is going to have a significant impact on students.
"We're expanding our career technical education component with the partnership with Toyota," Sutton said. "And we're mentoring and supporting teachers in STEM, so our students will benefit not only from our teachers but the opportunities they will receive from this partnership."
With the New Teacher Center's involvement, teachers in math, science and other STEM programs can be mentored and trained right here in Huntsville. Mayor Tommy's Battle said this will boost Huntsville's job market and economy.
"As our community grows, as our industrial base grows, we have to grow that community workforce," Battle said. "Having centers of excellence, having employees who are well trained who are educated right here in the Huntsville City School system is going to make our community prosperous for years to come and make our economy grow."
Battle says having more industrial and stem jobs is crucial to Huntsville because that is so much of what this city is built on. Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said keeping talented workers in the state is another big part of this program.
"We keep the talent in Alabama," Ainsworth said. "We've got some of the greatest companies in the world right here - Toyota being involved is one of them, and to be able to make sure they're trained here locally for the jobs not only of today but also tomorrow is so important. So this will be a great initiative that will benefit this area."
Until the Career Tech Center is completed, a modified program will be at Jemison High School this fall. There will also be 70 new teachers mentored at Jemison and Lee High School through the new teacher center.