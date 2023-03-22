Huntsville City Schools' new weapons detection system has its first day at a local elementary school

An Evolv weapons detection system is making its debut this week in a Huntsville elementary school.
Administrators say the first use of the systems this morning went smoothly. These mobile detection systems, worth almost $3 million, began operating in Sonnie Hereford Elementary School Wednesday morning. It will rotate to different elementary and middle schools in the district until the end of the semester. And according to Huntsville City Schools Dir. of Operations, Dr. Jeffery Wilson, these units are just one factor in keeping students safe.
"We want our families to understand is that the Evolv system is a tile in the mosaic," Wilson said. "For many years, Huntsville City Schools has been a leader in school security with cameras, with access control, with a campus security staff."
Students won't have to empty their pockets or book bags of all metal materials because these systems operate off of artificial intelligence, which identifies possible dangerous items. The only requirement to pass through the system is for students to hold out their laptops and metal water bottles. Wilson said the school's leadership teams are working with students to ensure they feel safe and comfortable with the units.
"Walk the kids through, do a demonstration, let them touch the machine, let them actually walk through it so that they know that it's harmless and to get used to the sounds that the machine makes as well," Wilson said.
Wilson said that this security mosaic includes parents and work at home to keep every child safe.
"If you have weapons in the home, make sure that your students do not have access to them and check your student's backpack," Wilson said
Wilson did not want to specify the rotation schedule or where the system will be next because of student safety but said that each school is working hard to ensure a smooth transition.