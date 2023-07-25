Huntsville City School's new superintendent looks toward the new school year

Huntsville City School's new superintendent is gearing up for this upcoming school year.
Dr. Clarence Sutton has some big dreams for the district but is already laying the groundwork to make those dreams a reality. Sutton has worked in education for 30 years and is not new to the district, having worked here since 2020 and previously serving as the district chief of staff and deputy superintendent. But this is his first year as superintendent, and he says they have been busy over the summer getting ready for the fall.
He wants Huntsville to be the best of the best.
"I want to be the premier district, not only in our state but in our nation," Sutton said. "So with that, we have to provide all students with passionate, qualified teachers. How do we do that? Supporting our teachers. Recruit, hire, and retain. Make it simple for them because if they're happy - if they're giving our students what they need, all of our students can reach their potential."
Sutton said they only lack roughly 20 positions in the district after losing close to 200 during the pandemic. These jobs are primarily specialized positions as well, like computer science and Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructors. Sutton believes supporting these qualified teachers and lifting up students will lift the district.
"I'm an organizer I'm a planner, and I do believe that you should treat everyone as if they are special - bring out their potential and then maximize it," Sutton said.
Sutton said his new strategic plan will center on achievement.
"My number one priority and for the plan is student success," Sutton said. "To make sure every student is successful in Huntsville city schools, and what I mean by successful is they go from pre-k to 12th grade, and they felt like they received a quality education experience.
Dr. Sutton is also prioritizing student safety this year with the help of their new weapons detection systems.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on North Alabama school systems throughout the year.