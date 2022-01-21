Huntsville City Schools moving to remote learning next week

All Huntsville City Schools will transition to remote learning next week.
The system said this will last from Monday through Friday, and students will return to classrooms on Jan. 31.
More from the school system:
HCS is joining school systems across North Alabama in transitioning to remote learning due to the impacts of COVID-19 and staffing availability. This decision helps ensure instruction can continue safely and effectively.
Students should take all necessary devices home for remote learning including laptops and chargers on Friday, Jan. 21. Remote learning will include live instruction with classroom teachers daily. Teachers will provide times when live instruction will occur. Curbside meals will be served daily during the remote learning period.
Faculty and staff members will report to campuses during the remote learning period (except those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19). Employees who have any questions about their reporting status should contact their direct supervisor.
Any students or staff members who test positive for COVID-19 during the remote learning period should continue to notify their school nurse.
Families who may have any questions may contact their student’s teacher or principal.